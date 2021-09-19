Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 19, 2021 – The visit by ODM presidential hopeful and billionaire businessman, Jimi Wanjigi, to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s political bedroom of Nyanza, has left a bitter taste among Luos after what he did to them.

This is after he refused to pay the ODM delegates that he met while seeking their support to wrestle former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the ODM presidential ticket.

According to sources, hundreds of delegates were left stranded in Siaya Town after Wanjigi failed to facilitate their transportation back home.

The delegates who came from various sub-counties of Siaya were forced to look for alternative shelter with some of them having to spend the night outside buildings.

“I don’t know how I will go back home because I don’t have adequate transport,” Lilian Okoth from Rarieda sub-county said.

Elsewhere, police were also forced to lob tear gas canisters after rowdy youth blocked Wanjigi’s motorcade along Siaya Kisumu highway demanding their pay.

The rowdy youth chanted slogans and even threatened to burn the caps they were previously given by Wanjigi.

“We are going to burn all these caps if you can’t give us money,” they said.

Wanjigi’s Siaya county coordinator Mildred Ochieng went into hiding as irate youth bayed for her blood.

The Kenyan DAILY POST