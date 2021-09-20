Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 20, 2021 – Embattled billionaire businessman turned politician Jimi Wanjigi is finding it rough taking on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as he seeks to wrestle him from ODM leadership ahead of the 2022 General Election.

After his stoning in Migori by Raila Odinga’s goons, Wanjigi was met with another rude shock in Kisumu yesterday in his bid to popularize his 2022 presidential ambitions in Nyanza.

This is after the ODM presidential candidate was barred from addressing the congregation at a Kisumu church.

Wanjigi had attended a church service at Kibuye Catholic Church, where he was only recognized but was denied the chance to speak to the congregants.

This is the second time Wanjigi was being barred from speaking to Nyanza residents after the Migori incident in which his planned meeting was marred with chaos and violence that resulted in him being stoned

Wanjigi’s planned address to ODM delegates at Maranatha Faith Assemblies Church in Migori was disrupted after a section of the delegates vowed not to let him speak.

Wanjigi has been in Nyanza – Raila Odinga’s political backyard – trying to popularize his ambition to challenge Raila for the party’s presidential ticket.

In his campaigns, Wanjigi has been calling for Raila’s retirement from politics to let fresh blood rule the ODM party, something that has not been received well with some ODM faithful.

