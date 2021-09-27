Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 27, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has received a huge boost after four governors from the Mt Kenya region endorsed his presidential bid in 2022.

Although Raila Odinga has not declared he will be on the presidential ballot in 2022, his close aides have been saying the septuagenarian is ready to challenge Deputy President William Ruto for the top seat in 2022.

On Monday, Raila took his presidential campaigns to the vote-rich Mt Kenya region where he held several roadside rallies in Naromoru before meeting governors from the region.

The governors that met Raila Odinga are Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua), James Nyoro (Kiambu) and Nderitu Muriithi (Laikipia).

The governors said their meeting with Raila will be followed by a series of other consultative meetings across the region that will conclude with a declaration.

“We shall plan and coordinate a structured engagement with the region focusing on elected leaders, community leaders, business leaders, farmers’ organisations, the faith organisations and key opinion leaders and shapers in the region,” they said in a joint statement.

On his part, Raila said this was part of a national dialogue he has been engaging in, to be able to identify the problems affecting different parts of the country and come up with policies to address the issues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST