Saturday, July 18, 2021 – Ford Kenya Party leader, Moses Wetangula, has suffered a major blow after newly elected Kabuchai MP, Majimbo Kalasinga, dumped the lion‘s party and joined Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler nation.

Speaking on Saturday when he joined Ruto who was campaigning in Bungoma and Kakamega counties, Kalasinga said he had abandoned Ford Kenya for Ruto’s hustler movement because he wants to be on the winning team in 2022.

“After consulting the electorate I have decided to join DP RUTO’s hustler movement because that is where they have advised me to go,” Kalasinga said.

Kalasinga was elected as Kabuchai MP five months ago after he defeated United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Evans Kaikai.

Kaikai was being supported by DP Ruto and his Tangatanga battalion.

Kalasinga’s move is a big blow to Wetangula since he used all his resources to campaign for him in the by-election occasioned by the death of lawmaker James Lusweti in December last year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST