Sunday, September 12, 2021 – The Service Party (TSP) leader, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has suffered a major blow after senior officials in his party resigned and joined United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The officials, led by Deputy Party leader Dr. Njogu Barua, claimed they have resigned after realising that Jubilee Party is the one controlling TSP.

The last stroke that sent them packing was, according to Barua, when the TSP consultative meeting was commandeered by the Jubilee Party cartels led by David Murathe and Raphael Tuju.

Barua, who is a onetime Gichugu MP, said the Jubilee Party was trying to control TSP and Mt Kenya electorate by demonizing DP Ruto, who has a cult following in the region.

“I want to say that I have been the deputy secretary General of the Service Party.

“We have agreed and resolved that with immediate effect I cease being the deputy secretary General of the Service party.

“And we are going to agree with these people on how to join the next political party,” Baraza said.

“Myself, honorable doctor Njogu Barua, who has been invited to the forthcoming consultation meeting which has been planned by Jubilee.

“We have been instructed by our people not to attend. And we have resolved as a community that none of us should accept.

“The intention is to manipulate due to the current political situation to sway in a different direction”, Barua added.

He hinted that all officials are heading to UDA, a party associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

