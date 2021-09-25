Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 25, 2021 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has suffered another blow after one of his main stalwarts defected to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

The Service Party (TSP) Director of political affairs and campaigns, John Methu, moved to UDA, which is affiliated with Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking during a press conference in Ol Kalou town on Saturday, Methu, who is also the personal assistant of Nyandarua County Assembly Speaker, Ndegwa Wahome, said his defection was made after wide consultations from residents.

“This decision has been informed by deep consultations with the people I seek to serve as and profound soul searching,” he said.

Methu claimed that the needs of residents were captured in UDA’s manifesto and that is why he had joined the party.

“The future of a county and by extension of a country is premised on its investment in good leaders,” Methu said.

