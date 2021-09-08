Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 September 2021 – Former KTN anchor, Betty Kyallo, has revealed that she is planning to venture into the hotel business.

Speaking in an interview, the single mother of one said that she will never come back to the screens, adding that her new passion is in business.

Betty said plans of setting up a high-end restaurant are at an advanced stage and soon, she will open doors to customers.

Her plans of opening a high-end restaurant come days after Edgar Obare revealed that she is one of the prominent media personalities used by fraudsters to do money laundering.

Edgar alleged that the high-end salons and barbershops that she runs in Kilimani and Upperhill were funded by a well-known fraudster using proceeds from a gold scam.

Here’s a video of Betty speaking about her new business venture.

