Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 23 September 2021 – Popular Kikuyu gospel singer, Betty Bayo, has moved on after a bitter breakup with Pastor Victor Kanyari and fallen in love with a handsome young man called Tash.

Tash has two daughters from his previous marriage.

Betty is proving to be a good mother to Tash’s beautiful daughters.

Here’s a photo of her bonding with the cute girls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.