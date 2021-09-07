Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 7, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has suffered a severe blow after his ODM nominated MP Wilson Sossion dumped him for Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 General Election.

In a message he shared on his Facebook page, Sossion revealed that he met with elders from his rural home, who also advised him to ditch Raila’s ODM and support Ruto for the 2022 presidency and popularize the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Sossion was seeking the elder’s support on his bid to vie for Bomet senatorial seat.

“They say charity begins at home, on Monday in my residence, the elders of Motigo Sub location in Bomet Central have decided to endorse my senate aspirations in 2022,” the Facebook post reads.

“The elders have advised me to stick on the prize and avoid backing any politician but to support the Deputy President William Ruto in his 2022 presidential bid, as well as popularizing the newly formed party UDA.” the post reads.

This announcement comes barely a month after Sossion stated that he is a life member of ODM and loyal to Raila Odinga to the 2022 General Election and dismissed claims that he had joined UDA.

“I am a life member of the ODM party, and I am very loyal to my party leader Raila Odinga.”

“All those claims you are seeing on social media are just propaganda being pushed by my political distractors,” Sossion stated earlier.

Sossion was nominated to Parliament by the ODM party to represent the interests of the teachers at the National Assembly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST