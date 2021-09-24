Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 24 September 2021 – Former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwalwe, is a proud parent after his daughter graduated from the prestigious University of Nairobi with a degree in Actuarial Science.

Khalwale took to social media and shared the good news with his followers.

He posted photos of his daughter proudly rocking a graduation gown and thanked God for her remarkable performance.

“Today is great! Inger Imbuhila Khalwale graduates with BSc Actuarial Science (Upper Second Class) University of Nairobi.

Mama Fina Umina Khalwale & I thank God.

” Kakamega Hill Junior Sch, Malinya Primary Sch, Limuru H. Sch Loreto & the UON for our daughter’s 18-year successful journey,” he wrote and shared the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.