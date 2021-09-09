Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 9, 2021 – British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) has denied arming Pokot community bandits who are causing mayhem in Laikipia County in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, Rift Valley Regional Coordinator, George Natembeya, suggested that the bandits were using M16 rifles which are commonly used by British Army officers training in Nanyuki.

But in a statement on Thursday, British High Commissioner to Kenya, Jane Marriott, said the British Army doesn’t use M16 rifles.

“We are certain there are no Batuk weapons circulating in Kenya,” Marriot said.

“We do a 100 percent daily quantity check, and a 100 percent weekly check by individual serial number, and none are missing,” Marriot added.

She also said the British Army uses SA80, a standard rifle that is also used by the Canadian military and United States Rangers.

SA80 comprises the Individual Weapon (IW) and the Light Support Weapon (LSW). These are the British Army’s standard combat weapons.

Made by Heckler and Koch, they fire NATO standard 5.56 x 45mm ammunition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST