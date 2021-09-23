Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, 23 September 2021 – Here’s the latest photo of Tash, the lucky man who swept the heart of Pastor Kanyari’s ex-wife, Betty Bayo.
Betty unveiled Tash’s face a few days ago after hiding him for over a year and ladies can’t get enough of his good looks.
He posted a photo flaunting his well-arranged dental formula and thirsty ladies have flooded his timeline with lustful comments.
Here’s the pic.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
