Thursday, 16 September 2021 – Before renowned media personality Betty Kyallo fell in love with hunk lawyer Nick Ndeda, she was madly in love with a hunk businessman called Temecarlose.
Betty and Temecarlose used to serve couple goals on social media before their affair hit a snag for unknown reasons.
The light-skinned hunk went live on his Instagram page about two months ago and confirmed that he parted ways with Betty Kyallo.
He further vowed that he will never date a Kamba lady again.
It seems he has moved on after breaking up with the former TV girl.
He posted a photo on a date with his new girlfriend, whose identity is yet to be established.
They both look happy in the photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
