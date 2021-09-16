Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 16 September 2021 – Before renowned media personality Betty Kyallo fell in love with hunk lawyer Nick Ndeda, she was madly in love with a hunk businessman called Temecarlose.

Betty and Temecarlose used to serve couple goals on social media before their affair hit a snag for unknown reasons.

The light-skinned hunk went live on his Instagram page about two months ago and confirmed that he parted ways with Betty Kyallo.

He further vowed that he will never date a Kamba lady again.

It seems he has moved on after breaking up with the former TV girl.

He posted a photo on a date with his new girlfriend, whose identity is yet to be established.

They both look happy in the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.