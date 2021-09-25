Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 25 September 2021 – Before Betty Kyallo fell in love with hunk lawyer Nick Ndeda, she was in a publicized relationship with a handsome guy called TemeCarlose.

Betty and TemeCarlose broke up a few months ago just when Kenyans thought that their relationship would lead to marriage.

Although the renowned TV girl did not disclose why she broke up with TemeCarlose, he went live on Instagram while drunk and accused her of extorting money from him in the name of love and vowed that he will never date a Kamba lady again.

The hunk businessman has moved on after breaking up with Betty Kyallo and found a beautiful lady to warm his heart.

He posted a photo on his Instagram stories on a vacation with his new catch.

Check this out.

