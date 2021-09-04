Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 4, 2021 – Outspoken Bahati Member of Parliament, Kimani Ngunjiri, has expressed his dissatisfaction after being left out of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) meeting.

On Thursday, Deputy President William Ruto presided over a UDA meeting with Nakuru leaders at his official Karen residence but conspicuously missing was Kimani Ngunjiri who is an ardent supporter of Ruto.

In a statement yesterday, Ngunjiri lamented that the UDA meeting at the DP’s residency did not involve elected leaders from Nakuru, except one Member of Parliament from Nakuru East.

“It is rather unfortunate that this group led by the aspiring Governor did not see the need to involve other elected representatives from Nakuru to go and present issues affecting hustlers in their respective constituencies,” he said.

Ngunjiri said the manner in which people purport to speak on behalf of Nakuru residents is cropping back, adding that he will not allow that to happen.

He said the move will only mean that the people of Nakuru will have no say when William Ruto becomes president.

“As a senior MP and the leader of Nakuru County legislators, I will not allow this to happen because it will only mean that the people of this great county will have no say when our able DP William Ruto will assume the seat of the presidency in 2022,” he stated.

