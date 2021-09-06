Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 6, 2021 – Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, has dared Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, to defend his seat in the 2022 general election using his Chama Cha Kazi party if he is man enough.

Kuria, together with The Service Party (TSP) leader, Mwangi Kiunjuri, and Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Kuria, have been holding meetings in the Mt Kenya region demonising United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

The three leaders have been calling for the Mt Kenya electorate to support regional parties, branding UDA as a Kalenjin community party.

However, in an interview with K24 on Sunday evening, Ngunjiri dared Moses Kuria to defend his seat using his Chama Cha Kazi party.

“If Kuria vies with his own party in Gatundu, and UDA puts its candidate, he will lose before the election day,” Ngunjiri said.

