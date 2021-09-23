Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 23, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has today dismissed claims that he is planning to influence the outcome of the next year’s presidential election.

Uhuru, 61, is supposed to go home in 2022 after serving for two five-year terms.

In his virtual address to the 76th United Nations General Assembly, Uhuru denied that he is currently working behind the curtains trying to influence the outcome of the upcoming 2022 Presidential election.

Instead, he said that his government is committed to ensuring that the economy recovers from the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Dear Good Friends, it’s true that we are nearing the next general election.

“Therefore. Wish to clarify that my government isn’t at all linked to the circulating fake news that is planning to influence the poll.

“We are committed to ensuring that every Kenyan enjoys his or her right to live in a peaceful country,” Uhuru said.

This statement should worry Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga since he was hoping that Uhuru will influence the 2022 election outcome by endorsing his Presidential bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST