Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 30, 2021 – KANU Chairman Gideon Moi has dismissed claims that he was told by President Uhuru Kenyatta to endorse Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga‘s Presidential bid in 2022.

Speaking at the Bomas of Kenya when he launched his 2022 presidential bid, Moi said the claim that Uhuru told him to support Tinga was stage-managed by some big people in the government.

Moi said Uhuru has never told him to support Raila Odinga and maintained that his name must be on the presidential ballot in 2022.

“Yes, allow me to make it clear that we aren’t going to make any political parties with anyone come 2022.

“We as KANU are going straight to the ballot and nobody should think that I don’t deserve it.

“We are indeed in OKA, but for now, I urge my supporters to cool down since things are in order,” Moi said.

“I saw some people (star newspaper) have alleged that I am backing Raila, that is wrong, fake and misleading news which Kenyans must treat with contempt,” Moi added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST