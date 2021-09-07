Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 9, 2021 – A senior Citizen TV journalist has accused Embakasi East MP Babu Owino of threatening him after he published a story about the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Tuesday, Muraya Kariuki, who is a senior editor at Citizen TV, accused Babu Owino of sending threatening messages, accusing him of demonizing Raila Odinga and praising Deputy President William Ruto.

The message read”You can take pleasure in your small cheo (post). You’ll be held accountable for the bad news you chose to spread about Baba.

“We’ve demonstrated beyond a shadow of a doubt that you’re on DP’s payroll”

The editor pleaded with Babu Owino to let him do his job without interruption and urged him to talk to his managers about it.

But when contacted, Owino insisted that the journalist was being paid by the DP’s allies and that he was tarnishing Citizen TV’s reputation.

