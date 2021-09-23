Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 23, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has indicated that the new Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) is here to stay.

Addressing other Heads of State and dignitaries during the general debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) yesterday, Uhuru steered off various complaints raised on the curriculum by stakeholders, resolving to praise it.

The President took credit stating that his administration was the leader in rolling out and implementing the new system of education.

He told the dignitaries present that CBC was poised to address the employment challenges in the country, adding that it is among the priorities set by his government.

“We have also delivered a national Competency-Based Curriculum and universal access to schooling, which will further boost the competitiveness of our workforce,” Uhuru remarked.

Uhuru noted that CBC, which is among his greatest achievements under the Jubilee administration, is aimed at preparing the country to produce decent and rewarding jobs.

“We are implementing ambitious programmes to prepare the country to produce decent and rewarding jobs.”

“Our investments in roads, air and port infrastructure, and critical health care facilities throughout the country, are the most extensive and ambitious in our history.”

His sentiments affirm the government’s determination to fully implement the CBC despite several stakeholders raising concerns.

Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof. George Magoha, has been at the forefront in defending CBC claiming that it is the best thing that has ever happened in the country’s education sector.

This is despite the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi, filing a petition challenging the implementation of the curriculum.

The Kenyan DAILY POST