Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi has finally come clean on who funds his presidential campaigns.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Mudavadi disclosed that he uses his personal resources to fund his 2022 presidential campaigns.

He dismissed allegations that some unnamed powerful sources were bankrolling his campaigns ahead of the 2022 General Election.

At the same time, Mudavadi admitted that some of his party members have also been contributing to his campaign kitty, noting that running a presidential campaign in Kenya is not a cheap exercise.

“It is a costly affair. My party members chip in once in a while,” he said.

However, he dismissed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) curbing presidential election campaign funds at Ksh4 billion.

“Ksh4 billion is a lot. Politics in Kenya should not be a preserve of the rich,” Mudavadi protested.

He said the Ksh4 billion figure was exaggerated.

“All Kenyans must have a fair chance to run for the presidency. Some of those figures are exaggerated,” he added.

Mudavadi is expected to face off with Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and the rest for the country’s top seat in the 2022 presidential contest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST