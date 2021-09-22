Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Assistant Store Keeper

Mount Kenya University(MKU) is a chartered and ISO 9001:2015 certified University committed to a broad-based, holistic and inclusive system of education, serving both private and Government sponsored students at undergraduate and post-graduate levels. The University is a member of the Inter-University Council of East Africa as well as the Association of Commonwealth Universities. It is largely known for its dynamic, comprehensive and thorough academic and vocational training system as well as linkages with internationally reputable institutions. The University operates from the main campus in Thika with campuses in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret and Meru, as well as its Open Distance and Electronic Learning (ODEL) Centre’s located in major towns in Kenya, Burundi, Somaliland and Uganda.

In pursuit of being a Centre of Excellence in Teaching, Research and Community Service, MKU invites applications from suitably qualified, visionary, competent, dynamic and experienced professionals with the following qualifications:

Qualifications (Education, Skills and Experience|)

KCSE or its equivalent

Diploma in Procurement and Supplies Management or its equivalent from recognized institution.

At least 1 years’ experience in a similar role

Responsibilities

Receive and issue stores supplies

Stock verification

Supervise store attendants/clerks

Any other duties that may be assigned by the immediate supervisor.

How to Apply

Apply for the job here

Deadline is: 24th Sept 2021