Job Ref. No. JLIL004

Position: Assistant Accountant – Treasury

Jubilee Insurance was established in August 1937, as the first locally incorporated Insurance Company based in Mombasa. Jubilee Insurance has spread its sphere of influence throughout the region to become the largest Composite insurer in East Africa, handling Life, Pensions, General and Medical Insurance. Today, Jubilee is the number one insurer in East Africa with over 450,000 clients. Jubilee Insurance has a network of offices in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi and Mauritius. It is the only ISO certified insurance group listed on the three East Africa stock exchanges – The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange and Uganda Securities Exchange. Its regional offices are highly rated on leadership, quality and risk management and have been awarded an AA- in Kenya and Uganda, and an A+ in Tanzania. For more information, visit www.JubileeInsurance.com.

We currently have an exciting career opportunity for Assistant Accountant – Treasury, Jubilee Life Insurance Limited. The position holder will report to the Senior Accountant and will be based at Head Office, Nairobi.

Role Purpose

The job holder will be responsible for receipting and dispatch of receipts to customers.

Main Responsibilities

Timely issuance and dispatch of

Preparation of bank and general ledger accounts reconciliations, investigate and clear all reconciling

Assist in processing of payments to clients and

Handle queries relating to receipts and

Management of petty

Assist in the finance end month closure

Prepare and provide supporting documentation for internal and external

Maintain confidentiality of the

Any other duties as assigned by

Key Competencies

Attention to Details

Analytical Skills

Customer Focus

Continuous Innovation

Ownership & Commitment

Team Spirit

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in a business-related field, or any other related

Relevant Experience

Minimum of 2 years relevant experience in accounting. Experience in the insurance industry will be an added advantage.

How To Apply

If you are qualified and seeking an exciting new challenge, please apply via Recruitment@jubileekenya.com quoting the Job Reference Number and Position by 13th September 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.