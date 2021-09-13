Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 13 September 2021 – One of the slay queens captured in a viral video assaulting a Bolt driver at night while drunk has been unmasked.

Her name is Leah Kamanda and she is the one who requested the cab.

Leah and her 2 drunk friends started causing drama after the Uber driver warned them to stop misbehaving in his car.

They were reportedly kissing and caressing in the cab.

The cab driver recorded a video of the rogue slay queens insulting him and stoning his car and shared it online.

Netizens want DCI to swing into action and arrest the lady after she was unmasked.

See her photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.