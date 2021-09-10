Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 10, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is struggling to pay salaries for his workers, going by a statement issued by Kenyatta University don, Prof Edward Kisiangani.

Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, has a number of offices across the country and has hired several employees in those prime offices.

One of his many offices is the Capitol Hill Office in Upper Hill where he spends a lot of time meeting leaders and crafting his presidential bid in 2022.

Raila’s Capitol Hill Office has over 40 employees and according to Kisiangani, the workers are on strike over non-payment of salaries.

“What is happening with the Mwosho Mmoja laundry in Upper Hill? Are the workers on strike for non-payment of salaries?” Kisiangani said in reference to Raila’s office which is nicknamed Mwosho Mmoja laundry by the Tangatanga battalion.

