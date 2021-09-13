Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 13, 2021 – Head of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK), Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit, has come out to set the record straight after ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, stormed out of the church in Butere, Kakamega County yesterday.

Speaking on a local TV station, Ole Sapit noted that he was very much aware of the plans by the two Luhya leaders since they informed him before they walked out.

He noted that Mudavadi and Wetangula were not protesting against the decree he set of not allowing politicians to speak in the church.

According to him, he gave the two permission to leave the church when they sought it.

“When Musalia and Wetangula were about to leave, they sent word to me saying they will leave because they had another function in Murang’a,” Ole Sapit said.

“Mudavadi, in particular, told me that he was not walking out in protest but because he had another function which required him to leave the church service much earlier,” Ole Sapit stated.

Mudavadi and Wetangula walked out of the consecration service of Reverent Rose Okeno on Sunday, September 12, just after Ole Sapit had banned politicians from speaking in ACK churches prompting observers to think they did so in protest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST