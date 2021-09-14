Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 14, 2021 – Anglican Church Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has declared total war on politicians ahead of the 2022 General Election.

After banning them from speaking at the pulpit by virtue that it is a preserve for religious leaders, Sapit has gone further to declare that no amount of money contributed by the politicians will be announced in ACK Churches throughout the country.

He urged politicians to contribute to the church silently without expecting their contributions to be made public.

“We should not give politicians time to speak in church in exchange for what they give,” the Archbishop said, adding that is what happens in other countries.

He further said he was concerned about the heightened political activities in churches after rallies were banned.

“There is heightened political participation in the church. Every Sunday, we see politicians attend various church services and we hear what they say, not what is preached by religious leaders.

“I made communication to my bishops to stop politicians from the pulpit,” he added.

“For the Anglican Church of Kenya, we are in agreement that there will be no politicians on the pulpit. I do not know about other churches,” he clarified.

However, Sapit said he did not ban any politician from attending church services.

“I did not ban anybody from coming to church. What I said is that we will not allow politicking in the church. People come to church to hear the word of God and that is the message they should go home with, not the political message,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST