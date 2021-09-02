Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 2, 2021 – Former Tahidi High actor, Joseph Kinuthia alias Omosh, has once again been caught on camera drunk in broad daylight.

A nosy Kenyan took a video of the disgraced actor at an unidentified location staggering after taking too many for the road.

It was around midday and he was drunk like a skunk instead of engaging in meaningful activities.

Omosh spends most of his time in drinking dens taking cheap liquor.

He wasted all his money on alcohol after Kenyans came to his financial aid when his plight was highlighted a few months ago.

Just recently, his former colleagues at Tahidi High tried to take him to a rehab where he was to spend 3 months but he refused.

Here’s the latest video of Omosh drunk like a skunk in broad daylight.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.