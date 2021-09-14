Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 14 September 2021 – Another footage has emerged showing a thug who was posing as a bodaboda rider snatching a phone from a man in broad daylight in one of the busy roads in Nairobi.

The victim was standing by the roadside conversing with another man believed to be his friend, not knowing that the motorbike riding thug was hatching a plan to snatch his phone from a distance.

The notorious thug struck just when the victim was browsing his phone and snatched it before fleeing.

The victim’s friend tried to run after the thug but his efforts were futile.

Netizens are urging law enforcers to take stern action against the motorbike riding thugs who have been unleashing terror on innocent Kenyans.

Watch this latest footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.