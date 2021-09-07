Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 September 2021 – 40Forty Lounge is a high-end entertainment joint in Westlands where slay queens flock to hunt for middle-class men with money to throw around.

Most ladies turn up at the popular club dressed to kill in revealing attire that exposes their juicy goodies to anyone interested to see.

Weeks after a video of a pantless slay queen exposing her ‘honey pot’ at the popular club went viral, another video of a scantily dressed lady parading her juicy ‘jugs’ at the same club has surfaced.

We understand that most ladies who turn up at the posh club are high-end online sex workers and campus students.

Watch this video.

