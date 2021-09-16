Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 16, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is the man to beat during the 2022 presidential election, going by an opinion poll conducted by Kiss 100 FM station.

In the poll, the popular radio station had asked Kenyans to choose the best economic model floated by all the presidential candidates.

Deputy President William Ruto is using Bottom-up Economic Model, where he has said he will set aside Sh 30 billion to uplift hustlers while Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, is saying he will promote rural economies.

Wiper Democratic Movement Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is proposing a 24-hour economy while his Amani National Congress (ANC) counterpart, Musalia Mudavadi, wants to focus on Agriculture.

In the poll, 68 percent chose DP Ruto’s economic model while 22 percent chose Raila’s model.

7 percent and 4 percent chose Mudavadi and Kalonzo models respectively.

Here is the screenshot of the opinion poll by Kiss 100 FM station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.