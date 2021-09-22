Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has all the reasons to be worried as his Mt. Kenya allies appear not to agree on his 2022 presidential bid.

Yesterday, the Mount Kenya Foundation luncheon that was supposed to be held at Safari Park hotel next week was cancelled at the last minute after some officials differed on whether they should endorse ODM leader Raila Odinga for the presidency in the upcoming 2022 General Election.

The meeting was supposed to bring together political heavyweights from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Mt Kenya backyard to discuss the region’s unity ahead of the 2022 general elections but things changed when members realized that Raila was to be the chief guest.

“Some of the conveners were not comfortable with Raila (Odinga) being the Chief Guest.”

“They were also not sure if that was the right time to endorse him for the presidency.”

“Some members wanted to have Uhuru as the chief guest,” stated the source.

The source further hinted that the decision to cancel the event was also propelled by the fact that the scheduled meeting had been leaked to the media.

Last month, Meru governor Kiraitu Murungi and Lapsset Board chairman Titus Ibui, who is also vice-chairman of Mount Kenya Foundation, led a powerful group of Meru leaders, the business community, and professionals to declare support for Raila in his quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta next year.

Raila has escalated his forays into the vote-rich Mt Kenya, securing the crucial endorsement of key Meru leaders and business tycoons.

