Sunday, September 5, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, seems to be headed to Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler movement if the statement she issued on Saturday evening is anything to go by.

Waiguru has been among Mt Kenya leaders campaigning for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022 but on Saturday, she hinted at having changed the tune.

In a Facebook post, Waiguru claimed that her office was raided by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officials, days after saying that the Mt Kenya region will have to go back to the drawing board after the fall of BBI.

She also said that after her remarks on the BBI and the need for the region to analyse the way forward, she was summoned by EACC.

“Last time I said on BBI let me keep quiet a bit. Immediately, EACC raided my office. Recently I said I am introspecting on the political way forward, and again immediately I got EACC summons complete with all the subtle threatening inflexibilities,” Waiguru said.

Adding: “…and media alerts on an alleged payment of 52m (allocated by County Assembly – for a pending bill that was acquired in 2010, for subdivision, allocation and cadastral mapping of over 7000 acres of South Ngariama Settlement Scheme),”

According to her, EACC is aware that the allocation to the scheme has not been paid, but still raided her office and summoned her.

“Is it just coincidence, witch-hunt, or the usual attempt to shape narratives for 2022 succession politics?”

