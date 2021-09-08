Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 8, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, has admitted that they were lying to President Uhuru Kenyatta over the popularity of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in the Mt Kenya region.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday morning, Waiguru said the BBI proponents in the Mt Kenya region knew that the document was unpopular in the vote-rich region.

She also said the Mt Kenya region never supported the handshake between President Kenyatta and opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

“The Mt. Kenya people never supported the handshake between Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Even with a promise of more resources in Mt. Kenya, the BBI process still never convinced Mt. Kenya people that it was well-intended for them,” Waiguru said.

Waiguru also said Jubilee Party is dead and gone and its burial rites were performed during the Kiambaa by-election, where Ruto’s UDA candidate emerged the winner.

