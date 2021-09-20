Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 20, 2021 – With the 2022 presidential election around the corner, the Mt Kenya region has become the political battleground for presidential candidates who have been camping there trying to convince the over six million voters to support their bids.

Among those who have been camping in the vote-rich region include former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto, and Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader, Musalia Mudavadi.

As it stands, Ruto has a dominant following in the region but Raila Odinga has also covered a lot of ground in the region believed to be the political bedroom of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Commenting about how the Mt Kenya region will vote in 2022, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru said no presidential candidate should lie to himself/herself that he had taken control of the mountain.

“These presidential candidates will look for votes themselves.

“Right now, there is nobody who can say that in Mt Kenya they are holding the votes in one basket,” Waiguru said.

Ruto and his men have been chest-thumping that they had taken control of the mountain.

The Kenyan DAILY POST