Monday, September 27, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is a bitter man, especially with his own Kikuyus, following the rebellion against him ahead of the 2022 General Election.

This was revealed by Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, who noted that Uhuru is not interested in uniting the Mt Kenya region as a form of harsh revenge against the region for not fully supporting BBI.

It is no doubt that the voting bloc has been divided not only between the East (Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi) and the West (basically Agikuyu) but also between the Kieleweke (those supporting Uhuru’s handshake) and Tanga Tanga (those allied to William Ruto) wings.

According to Wambugu, Uhuru, who is the only person capable of uniting the region, is not interested in uniting Mt. Kenya for opposition to his BBI project which had a lot for the region.

And to make matters worse, Uhuru appears to have abandoned his earlier quest to leave the region in ‘safe hands’ and instead decided to leave its fate in ‘people’s hands’

The Nyeri Town MP observed that the president feels abandoned since leaders from his turf have not only killed the BBI but have also shifted their support to his deputy, with whom he has a poor working relationship.

“He feels betrayed and frustrated by the very people he believes he wanted to assist by preparing a better future for,” Wambugu said.

Since the introduction of multiparty democracy, the region which boasts of at least 6 million votes, has never participated in a General Election divided and directionless as it is being witnessed.

