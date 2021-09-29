Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 29, 2021 – An outspoken Amani National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament has admitted having a rough time marketing Musalia Mudavadi’s presidential bid in Kakamega County.

In a video, Lurambi MP Titus Khamala admitted that Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is giving ANC leaders headaches.

Khamala said all ANC leaders who were seeking re-election in Kakamega County will have a rough time since UDA is now controlling the vote-rich county.

“In Kakamega, it is all UDA and I am telling you as the man of God,” Khamala said.

Kakamega County is among the ANC stronghold zones where Musalia Mudavadi enjoys a lion’s share of support followed by Raila Odinga.

Weeks ago Ruto visited the area and urged residents to embrace his new political party UDA come 2022.

Here is the video of an ANC lawmaker admitting DP Ruto is the man of the moment in Kakamega County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST