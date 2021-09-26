Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 26, 2021 – City stylist and celebrity makeup artist, Phoina, reportedly has an affair with Starehe Member of Parliament, Charles Kanyi alias Jaguar.

Phoina’s secret affair with the married MP was exposed by popular actor, Brenda Jones, on Instagram live.

Brenda went on a ranting spree and exposed Phoina after they fought in one of the popular clubs in Nairobi.

This is not the first time that the beautiful stylist and makeup artist is being linked to affairs with prominent politicians.

A few months ago, Edgar Obare revealed that Phoina’s flamboyant lifestyle is funded by politicians.

Even her businesses are allegedly funded by politicians.

Here’s a video of Brenda exposing Phoina.

Below are photos of the celebrity stylist who is allegedly chewed by prominent politicians.

