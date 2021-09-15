Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 15 September 2021 – A section of social media users have attacked renowned media personality, TerryAnne Chebet, for denying a job seeker who has a crush on her an opportunity.

Terryanne said the job seeker was qualified but when she did a background check on him, she discovered that he had been sending her flirting messages on Instagram.

The former Citizen TV business anchor said she cannot work with an employee who has a crush on her and promised to connect him to another employer since he is qualified.

Terryanne’s sentiments sparked a lot of reactions on social media, with a section of men attacking her.

“An old woman seeking attention like a little teenager, dude was just shooting his shot, what’s wrong with that?.

“Infact, anakufanyia favour tuu, you’ve hit the wall hakuna DMs unapatanga, you chose to expose him ndo tuone unapatanga DMs, do better next time, you big baby,” a furious Twitter user lashed at the popular media personality.

Here are more reactions.

