Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 20, 2021 – There was drama in Kakamega during a burial after a 60-year-old man was busted putting two eggs inside a coffin as the funeral ceremony was going on.

Angry mourners descended on the suspect who has been identified as Benson Mumia with kicks and blows after he was caught doing the bizarre act.

He was reportedly caught placing the two eggs near the deceased’s head by one of the mourners while viewing the body.

“I saw him with two eggs. He placed one on the left and the other on the right side of the deceased’s head.

“Ever since I was born I have never seen or heard a case like this one, we are suspecting he was involved in the death of the deceased considering her demise was abrupt,” an eyewitness said.

It took the intervention of a bishop who was conducting the service to rescue the man from irate mourners.

According to a community elder, the suspect may have been responsible for the death of the deceased.

He was allegedly putting the eggs as a way to prevent spirits from the deceased from tormenting him.

Here are photos of the bizarre incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.