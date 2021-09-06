Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 6, 2021 – State House Comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua is the latest senior civil servant to attack Deputy President William Ruto over his unbecoming behaviours ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking in Nyandarua County yesterday when he accompanied ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi to a fundraiser in aid of St Cecilia Catholic Church in Ol Kalou, Mbugua criticized Ruto’s habit of taking on an administration that he is still part of, casting doubts into the DP’s sincerity and his promises.

“There are people whose only goal is to get into the State House next year. They are self-centered. They are the architects of derailing development during Uhuru’s term,” the State House aide noted.

The State House Comptroller questioned the DP’s opposition to a unity pact with other leaders, accusing him of speaking from both sides of his mouth.

“These are people who feel angered when they see the President uniting the country and its leaders. They want us to keep seeing each other as enemies,” he added.

He joins a growing list of senior civil servants who have come out to publicly criticise the deputy president after his fallout with the president.

Various current and retired senior civil servants have been seen attacking the deputy president who is keen to succeed President Uhuru in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST