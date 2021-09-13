Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 13, 2021 – Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa, has castigated Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho after he blasted Deputy President William Ruto‘s Bottom-Up Economic Model.

On Saturday, Joho challenged the DP to give hustlers his Sugoi home in Eldoret if he cares about them.

But in a fast rejoinder, Jumwa, who is a close ally of the DP, told off Joho for dismissing Ruto’s hustler narrative, saying he should be the first to embrace the idea because he was a hustler before he joined politics.

Jumwa said Joho was hawking Mandazi and chapatis in Mombasa before he joined politics.

“Joho tumekuvuta Kutoka Kwa Karai za Mandazi, viazi na mbaazi, tukumbuke sisi hustlers tuliokuvuta,” Jumwa told the Governor, who is also Orange Democratic Movement Deputy Party Leader.

Jumwa also made it clear that the wheelbarrow, which is a symbol of Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, is just a logo similar to ODM’s Chungwa, Wiper’s Umbrella, and KANU’s cockerel.

