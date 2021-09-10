Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 10, 2021 – Quinter Mercy, the ex-wife to Coca-Cola Africa boss, Daryl Wilson, has shared screenshots to show how he has been preying on slay queens on Tinder, a popular dating site.

She wondered what the 60-year-old corporate boss is doing on Tinder, even after he proposed to a young Kenyan beauty queen identified as Phidelia Mutunga in an underground restaurant about two weeks ago.

Mercy said that while her ex-husband’s current girlfriend is busy attacking her, he is preying on slay queens on dating sites.

“What is the narcissist doing on Tinder? Sad how the girlfriend is busy with all these attacks,” she wrote and shared the screenshots below.

