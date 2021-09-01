Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 01 September 2021 – Managing Director of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, Darly Wilson, was dumped by his Kenyan wife some few years back after she busted him having sex with her best friend.

The loaded and aging white man had married a Kenyan lady model identified as Queenter Mercy in a lavish wedding estimated to have cost Ksh 15 Million.

The wedding that was held at Windsor Hotel and Golf Club was attended by foreign dignitaries and prominent media personalities.

However, Wilson’s marriage with Mercy hit rock bottom after she busted him having sex with her best friend at Sarova Stanley hotel.

To make matters worse, Mercy’s best friend, who had sex with her wealthy husband, was her make-up artist during their lavish wedding.

Mercy’s best friend who wrecked her marriage is called Phidelia Mutunga, former Miss Tourism Kwale County.

The Coca-Cola boss has gone ahead and proposed to his ex-wife’s best friend.

He proposed to her in an underground restaurant.

She shared photos of the unique marriage proposal and captioned them, “How time flies so fast , feels like yesterday when I finally met you . There you we’re holding a lovely bouquet 💐 of red roses , a big hug and a warm welcome .

“A year and a half down the line (or maybe less ) at the tropical paradise ,at the worlds most amazing and luxurious undersea restaurant, surrounded by clear emerald waters you asked me to be your wife .

“I remember the photographer kept telling me to twirl and on the third twirl ,you asked me to turn to the right and i saw divers by the clear walls with a sign “ Will You Marry Me ?” .

“One of the most amazing and memorable days of my life ! I couldn’t help but cry before I said yes 😄😄haha .Dear fiancé , you’ve been(still are ) an amazing person, the love support and endless care you’ve given me is more than I could ever ask for . I love you more than I could ever express in words , you bring so much joy in my life and I pray everyday God keeps blessing us ✨. Oh I can’t wait to say I DO !

I LOVE YOU 💕 ❤️ And I can’t wait to be Mrs Wilson !

See photos.

