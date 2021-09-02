Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 2, 2021 – Interior and Coordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, is without a doubt the man of the moment over his explosive dossier on Deputy President William Ruto.

Matiang’i, who appeared before National Assembly’s National Security Committee yesterday, said Ruto is the most guarded holder of the office since he has 257 security officers derived from General Service Unit (GSU), Prison Service and regular police.

Matiang’i further listed properties and businesses which he claimed are owned by Ruto and protected by state security agents.

The properties included Weston Hotel, Murumbi Farm, ADC Laikipia Mutara Ranch, Dolphine Hotel, Mata Farm, Private Residence in Elgon View, Eldoret, Koitalel Poultry Farm and Private Residence in Eldoret among others.

After exposing DP Ruto as a wolf in sheep’s clothing, Matiang’i is now in Zambia where he arrived on Thursday morning using a private jet.

Matiangi was reportedly sent by President Uhuru Kenyatta to deliver a message to the newly sworn-in Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema.

Here are photos of Matiang’i arriving in Zambia.

