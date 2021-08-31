Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Admissions Officer

Job Purpose:

Reporting to the Chief Admissions Officer, the holder of this position will be responsible for marketing and recruiting students with the objective of achieving enrollment goals on the basis of growth, diversity and quality. Successful candidates will also be required to manage student application materials and regularly update applicants on the status of their application for admission to the university.

Key Responsibilities/Tasks/Duties:

Market all university degree programs both locally and internationally.

Advise all applicants on the admissions requirements, transfer guidelines and career options.

Authenticate certificates and transcripts from accredited institutions to ascertain validity.

Manage admissions application data in both soft and hard formats.

Generate student admissions reports for decision making.

Review and verify admission applications, evaluate credentials, and recommend admission decisions accordingly.

Timely communication of admission decisions to applicants.

Manage on-going strategic communication with high schools to ensure continuity in recruitment partnerships.

Evaluate recruitment strategy effectiveness, assess outcomes, and develop improved strategies to achieve student enrollment goals.

Supervise and appraise admissions work study students.

Educational/Professional Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelors degree from a recognized university.

At least 3 years’ relevant experience as a marketer.

Report-writing skills, numerical and statistical skills.

Proficiency in computer applications.

Personal Attributes & Competencies:

Good communication skills.

Sales and Marketing skills.

Cross-cultural interpersonal skills.

Confidentiality and integrity.

Team player with excellent interpersonal skills;

Relationship builder & effective negotiator;

Proactive and with proven ability to take instructions and execute.

Self motivated.

Attention to detail.

How To Apply

If you have the requisite qualifications and experience and desire to work as a team member in a modern, progressive, international and multicultural institution where you can make a difference, please apply.

Interested applicants must indicate on the subject line of their email address the specific position they are applying for, provide current CVs,copies of educational certificates and transcripts, names and addresses of three referees, current salary and benefits, telephone and e-mail contacts to the address below.

Director of Administration,

United States International University – Africa,

P. O. Box 14634 – 00800, Nairobi, Kenya

Email: jobs@usiu.ac.ke

Web: www.usiu.ac.ke

Please note, interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis.