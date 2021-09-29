Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Advert Number UGC/CPSB/WAD/WADN/05/21

Closing Date19/10/2021

POSITION: Ward Administrator – HURUMA

[N]Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 56,370 – 87,360 (CPSB 06)


House Allowance: Ksh.22, 000 pm
Commuter Allowance: KShs. 8, 000 p.m.
Medical Cover: As provided by the County Government
Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Responsibilities

  • Overseeing effective service delivering in the area of jurisdiction
  • Developing programs and projects to empower the community
  • Coordinating and facilitating citizen participation in the development of policies, plans and delivery of services
  • Facilitating inter-governmental relations and conflict resolution
  • Overseeing safe custody of county government assets in the area of jurisdiction
  • Coordinating and liaising with other directorates and departments in the area of jurisdiction
  • Ensuring compliance with legal, statutory and regulatory requirements
  • Ensuring compliance with national values and principles of good governance
  • Coordinating citizen participation in governance in the area of jurisdiction
  • Enhance administrative capacity for effective functions and governance at the local level Identify development projects
  • Disseminating information to the public
  • Providing linkage between the office and the community

Qualifications

  • Be a Kenyan Citizen
  • Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines; Public Administration, Business Administration/Management, Community Development or any other Social Sciences
  • Have working experience of not less than three years in administration/management Demonstrate a thorough understanding of County development objectives;
  • Demonstrate a thorough understanding and commitment to values and principles as outlined in Articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution;
  •  Must have good inter-personal and communication skills;
  • Proficiency in computer applications;
  •  Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution

How to ApplyApply for the job here

