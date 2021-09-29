Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Advert Number UGC/CPSB/WAD/WADN/05/21

Closing Date19/10/2021

POSITION: Ward Administrator – HURUMA

[N]Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 56,370 – 87,360 (CPSB 06)



House Allowance: Ksh.22, 000 pm

Commuter Allowance: KShs. 8, 000 p.m.

Medical Cover: As provided by the County Government

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Responsibilities

Overseeing effective service delivering in the area of jurisdiction

Developing programs and projects to empower the community

Coordinating and facilitating citizen participation in the development of policies, plans and delivery of services

Facilitating inter-governmental relations and conflict resolution

Overseeing safe custody of county government assets in the area of jurisdiction

Coordinating and liaising with other directorates and departments in the area of jurisdiction

Ensuring compliance with legal, statutory and regulatory requirements

Ensuring compliance with national values and principles of good governance

Coordinating citizen participation in governance in the area of jurisdiction

Enhance administrative capacity for effective functions and governance at the local level Identify development projects

Disseminating information to the public

Providing linkage between the office and the community

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan Citizen

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines; Public Administration, Business Administration/Management, Community Development or any other Social Sciences

Have working experience of not less than three years in administration/management Demonstrate a thorough understanding of County development objectives;

Demonstrate a thorough understanding and commitment to values and principles as outlined in Articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution;

Must have good inter-personal and communication skills;

Proficiency in computer applications;

Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution

