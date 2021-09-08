Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



ICAP of Columbia University (registered in Kenya as Center for International Programs-Kenya) is working in partnership with the Ministry of Health to strengthen Public Health Initiatives in Kenya.

Applications are invited for the following fixed term PROJECT RISE POSITIONS

JOB TITLE: Administrative Officer – Program support

LOCATION: Nairobi

Overall job function

Working under the overall guidance of the Human Resources and Administration Manager, the Administrative Officer-Program Support will provide general program support to the programs.

Responsibilities

Manage the Country Director’s appointments and confirm attendance before meetings

Provide confidential administrative and management support to the Country Director and other senior management staff

Schedule and manage meetings for the Board and Management Team

Edit correspondences and internal documents for the Country Director and other Senior Management Team members

Work in liaison with the Communication Advisor to prepare presentations from both admin and programs

Assist with administrative tasks including photocopying, filing and archiving of documents

Keep track and file CDC approvals

Monitor deadlines for reporting, submissions

Oversee documentation of the projects

File scientific publications and file appropriately

Follow up on ethical review and archive study approvals and documents

Essential Skills

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills

Must be flexible, diplomatic and work well with confidential information and enjoy working in fast-paced organization.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Business Administration/Human Resources Management/ Public Relations/ Marketing

Basic degree in relevant field will be an added advantage

Proficiency in MS Office is mandatory

Effective communication skills both oral & written

Good inter-personal & team playing skills are key

At least 3 yrs experience in a similar role

Proficient in micro-soft office

How to Apply

All applications including a current CV, telephone number and 3 referees (one who should be at least your current/previous supervisor) should be sent to the Country Director, jobs@icapkenya.org on or before September 23rd 2021.