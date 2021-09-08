Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
ICAP of Columbia University (registered in Kenya as Center for International Programs-Kenya) is working in partnership with the Ministry of Health to strengthen Public Health Initiatives in Kenya.
Applications are invited for the following fixed term PROJECT RISE POSITIONS
JOB TITLE: Administrative Officer – Program support
LOCATION: Nairobi
Overall job function
Working under the overall guidance of the Human Resources and Administration Manager, the Administrative Officer-Program Support will provide general program support to the programs.
Responsibilities
- Manage the Country Director’s appointments and confirm attendance before meetings
- Provide confidential administrative and management support to the Country Director and other senior management staff
- Schedule and manage meetings for the Board and Management Team
- Edit correspondences and internal documents for the Country Director and other Senior Management Team members
- Work in liaison with the Communication Advisor to prepare presentations from both admin and programs
- Assist with administrative tasks including photocopying, filing and archiving of documents
- Keep track and file CDC approvals
- Monitor deadlines for reporting, submissions
- Oversee documentation of the projects
- File scientific publications and file appropriately
- Follow up on ethical review and archive study approvals and documents
Essential Skills
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills
- Must be flexible, diplomatic and work well with confidential information and enjoy working in fast-paced organization.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Business Administration/Human Resources Management/ Public Relations/ Marketing
- Basic degree in relevant field will be an added advantage
- Proficiency in MS Office is mandatory
- Effective communication skills both oral & written
- Good inter-personal & team playing skills are key
- At least 3 yrs experience in a similar role
- Proficient in micro-soft office
How to Apply
All applications including a current CV, telephone number and 3 referees (one who should be at least your current/previous supervisor) should be sent to the Country Director, jobs@icapkenya.org on or before September 23rd 2021.
