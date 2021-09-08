Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

ICAP of Columbia University (registered in Kenya as Center for International Programs-Kenya) is working in partnership with the Ministry of Health to strengthen Public Health Initiatives in Kenya.

Applications are invited for the following fixed term PROJECT RISE POSITIONS

JOB TITLE: Administrative Officer – Program support

LOCATION: Nairobi

Overall job function

Working under the overall guidance of the Human Resources and Administration Manager, the Administrative Officer-Program Support will provide general program support to the programs.

Responsibilities

  • Manage the Country Director’s appointments and confirm attendance before meetings
  • Provide confidential administrative and management support to the Country Director and other senior management staff
  • Schedule and manage meetings for the Board and Management Team
  • Edit correspondences and internal documents for the Country Director and other Senior Management Team members
  • Work in liaison with the Communication Advisor to prepare presentations from both admin and programs
  • Assist with administrative tasks including photocopying, filing and archiving of documents
  • Keep track and file CDC approvals
  • Monitor deadlines for reporting, submissions
  • Oversee documentation of the projects
  • File scientific publications and file appropriately
  • Follow up on ethical review and archive study approvals and documents

Essential Skills

  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills
  • Must be flexible, diplomatic and work well with confidential information and enjoy working in fast-paced organization.

  Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Business Administration/Human Resources Management/ Public Relations/ Marketing
  • Basic degree in relevant field will be an added advantage
  • Proficiency in MS Office is mandatory
  • Effective communication skills both oral & written
  • Good inter-personal & team playing skills are key
  • At least 3 yrs experience in a similar role
  • Proficient in micro-soft office

How to Apply

All applications including a current CV, telephone number and 3 referees (one who should be at least your current/previous supervisor) should be sent to the Country Director, jobs@icapkenya.org on or before September 23rd 2021.

