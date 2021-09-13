Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Administrative Officer
KENYA MEDICAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE
VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT
Opening date: September 9, 2021
Vacancy No: CGHR/208/09/21
Program description:
The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), in Collaboration with the University of Washington, Seattle is conducting research in Azithromycin Enterics. The study is aimed at assessing the role of enteric pathogens and antimicrobial resistance in driving clinical and nutritional deterioration, and azithromycin’s potential effect, among children discharged from hospital in Kenya. The study is looking for a self-motivated and proactive individual to fill the following vacancy at KEMRI-CGHR
Position: Administrative Officer – KMR 6 Open Position: One (1)
Location: Kisumu
Job Description
The administrative officer will report to the Study Site-Principal investigator and will be responsible for conducting administrative and support financial management duties as described below:
Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management, Business Administration or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution
- Proficiency in computer applications
- Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution
Tasks and Responsibilities
- Prepare budgets and ensure all expenses are within the approved budget
- Facilitate the procurement of goods and services through the ERP system
- Keeping records of study supplies and assets, monitoring equipment maintenance and service contracts
- Prepare invoices and submit to donors as appropriate
- Prepare project bill and present them to the relevant office for payment e.g. Telephones bills, courier services and taxis among
- Review project staff payroll including benefits on monthly basis
- Coordinate trainings and study related travels
- Identifying and processing procurement of venues for project meetings
Key Skills and Competencies
- Planning and Organizational skills
- Communication and reporting skills
- Interpersonal skills
- Team player
TERMS OF EMPLOYMENT: Contract for one (1) year renewable as per KEMRI schemes of service. Salary is as per the stipulated job group.
How To Apply
Applications MUST include the following:
- Letter of Application (Indicate Vacancy Number)
- Current Resume or Curriculum Vitae with Telephone number and e-mail address
- Three letters of reference with contact telephone numbers
- Copies of Academic Certificates and Transcripts
- KRA tax compliance certificate
- Certificate of Good Conduct
Apply to Deputy Director, CGHR, P.O. Box 1578-40100, Kisumu no later than September 29, 2021
and submit your application via email address cghr@kemri.org
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted
