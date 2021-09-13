Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Administrative Officer

KENYA MEDICAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Opening date: September 9, 2021

Vacancy No: CGHR/208/09/21

Program description:

The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), in Collaboration with the University of Washington, Seattle is conducting research in Azithromycin Enterics. The study is aimed at assessing the role of enteric pathogens and antimicrobial resistance in driving clinical and nutritional deterioration, and azithromycin’s potential effect, among children discharged from hospital in Kenya. The study is looking for a self-motivated and proactive individual to fill the following vacancy at KEMRI-CGHR

Position: Administrative Officer – KMR 6 Open Position: One (1)

Location: Kisumu

Job Description

The administrative officer will report to the Study Site-Principal investigator and will be responsible for conducting administrative and support financial management duties as described below:

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management, Business Administration or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

Proficiency in computer applications

Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

Tasks and Responsibilities

Prepare budgets and ensure all expenses are within the approved budget

Facilitate the procurement of goods and services through the ERP system

Keeping records of study supplies and assets, monitoring equipment maintenance and service contracts

Prepare invoices and submit to donors as appropriate

Prepare project bill and present them to the relevant office for payment e.g. Telephones bills, courier services and taxis among

Review project staff payroll including benefits on monthly basis

Coordinate trainings and study related travels

Identifying and processing procurement of venues for project meetings

Key Skills and Competencies

Planning and Organizational skills

Communication and reporting skills

Interpersonal skills

Team player

TERMS OF EMPLOYMENT: Contract for one (1) year renewable as per KEMRI schemes of service. Salary is as per the stipulated job group.

How To Apply

Applications MUST include the following:

Letter of Application (Indicate Vacancy Number)

Current Resume or Curriculum Vitae with Telephone number and e-mail address

Three letters of reference with contact telephone numbers

Copies of Academic Certificates and Transcripts

KRA tax compliance certificate

Certificate of Good Conduct

Apply to Deputy Director, CGHR, P.O. Box 1578-40100, Kisumu no later than September 29, 2021

and submit your application via email address cghr@kemri.org

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted