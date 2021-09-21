Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Mount Kenya University (MKU) is a chartered and ISO 9001:2015 certified University committed to a broad-based, holistic and inclusive system of education, serving both private and Government sponsored students at undergraduate and post-graduate levels. The University is a member of the Inter-University Council of East Africa as well as the Association of Commonwealth Universities. It is largely known for its dynamic, comprehensive and thorough academic and vocational training system as well as linkages with internationally reputable institutions. The University operates from the main campus in Thika with campuses in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret and Meru, as well as its Open Distance and Electronic Learning (ODEL) Centre’s located in major towns in Kenya, Burundi, Somaliland and Uganda.

In pursuit of being a Centre of Excellence in Teaching, Research and Community Service, MKU invites applications from suitably qualified, visionary, competent, dynamic and experienced professionals with the following qualifications:

Administrative Assistants

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in a specialized area from a recognized institution.

Computer Literacy.

Exemplary work performance.

1-year experience in Administrative duties

Responsibilities

Assist in the implementation of administrative functions of the department where he / she is deployed.

Take minutes in various university committees

Any other duties assigned by immediate supervisor

How to Apply

Apply for the job here

Application Deadline: 24th Sept 2021